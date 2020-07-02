Lawrence Sullivan Lawrence D. "Larry" Sullivan, Jr., age 92, of Breese, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born September 7, 1927 in E. St. Louis, the son of the late Marguerite, nee Dettenbach, and Lawrence D. Sullivan, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Wilma, nee Lowe, Sullivan, whom he married August 22, 1953 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Mitchell, and who died June 8, 2012; brother, James D. Sullivan; sister, Alice Lou Baker, and brothers-in-law, Howard Baker and Richard Lowe. Surviving are his children, Lawrence D. (Arsie) Sullivan, III of Breese, Michael (Sonja) Sullivan of Carmi, Patrick Sullivan of St. Charles, MO, and Teresa (George) Stallings of Highland; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Robert Lowe of Granite City. Larry loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and sailing. He was raised in E. St. Louis and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and grade school, Central Catholic High School, and Belleville Area College. After many odd jobs in high school, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy and was a tin can sailor in the Pacific. After his time in the service, he went to work for NESCO in Granite City and later Union Electric, where he retired in 1992. After he and Wilma married, they built a house in Fairview Heights, and prior to retiring they built a house in Breese. After many years of volunteering at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Larry retired from there as well. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or HSHS St. Joseph's Auxiliary Lights for Scholarship and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com
Service: Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemeter Carlyle.