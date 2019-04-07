Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Lawrence Webster
Lawrence Webster

Lawrence Webster Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Webster Lawrence Webster, 64 of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 11, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL died Friday, Apr. 5, 2019 after a long battle with colon cancer at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Larry was a 1972 graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. Throughout his career he was a Teamster; he worked for ICG and Illinois Terminal Railroad; he was owner/operator for Webster Enterprises; and was the plant supervisor for Ashland, Inc;. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale S. and Marjorie, nee Shedelbower, Webster; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Virginette, nee Kuechle, Cannon; and a brother-in-law, Robert Cannon. He is survived by his wife, Teri C., nee Cannon, Webster whom he married in Collinsville, IL on July 12, 1980; two daughters, Kari (Ryan) Kinzel of Mascoutah, IL and Lori (Ryan) Hinrichs of Mascoutah, IL; five grandchildren, Travis, Ethan, and Kaelyn Kinzel, Zachary and David Hinrichs; two brothers, Milton Webster of O'Fallon, IL and Alan Webster of Dupo, IL; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jo Ann and Robert Wilkinson, Linda and Jerry Frerker of Collinsville, IL and Patty Cannon of Collinsville, IL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, several aunts, cousins, and many dear friends. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Dr. Suite 180 Alton, IL 62002 or Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Service: A "Celebration of Life" will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
