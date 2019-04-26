Layla Lynn Thomas Layla Lynn Thomas, age 3, of Belleville, IL, born on April 4, 2016 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Louis Children's Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Layla was loved by everyone and was the life of the room when she walked in. She loved animals and according to Layla, "She was not a princess". She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Craig Thomas and Victoria Aubuschon; her sister, Adilynn Thomas; her grandparents, Michael and Wendy Iwasyszyn, Clarence and Diane Aubuschon; Michelle Thomas; and her great-grandparents, Pamela Ridgway, Sofia Powell; and David and Linda Powell. Layla is also survived by her aunts, Jessica Kile, Desi Mendez and Madeleine Iwasyszyn; her uncles, David Aubuschon, Jacob Aubuschon, Dylan Thomas and Michael Iwasyszyn; and many cousins. Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Scott Atkins officiating. Cremation will follow services.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019