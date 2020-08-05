Leah VanHoose Leah D. VanHoose, nee Kneedler, 98, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Tuesday, February 7, 1922, in Collinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Lebanon, IL. Leah was a Homemaker. She was a member of Prospect Park United Methodist Church, Fairview Heights IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo W. VanHoose, parents, Lee Raymond and Freda, nee Theis, Kneedler, brother, Norbert "Bud" Kneedler, 2 sons-in-law, Carlos Nunez, Robert Burger. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Leah "Bunny" Nunez of O'Fallon, IL, Vanna Burger of Fairview Heights, IL, 3 grandchildren, Lisa (Brian) Safarian, Tony (Sandy) Nunez, Jennifer (Jeremy) Dodt, 9 great-grandchildren, Jacob Safarian, Andrew Safarian, Rachel Safarian, Jordyn Nunez, Lauryn Nunez, Alonzo Nunez, Aubrey Dodt, Easton Dodt, Ainsley Dodt, and dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect Park United Methodist Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Private family funeral services will be held at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Karen Oplt officiating. Private interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.