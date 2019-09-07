|
|
Leann Riebold Leann M. Riebold, age 53, of Trenton, IL, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her residence, after a four month battle with colon cancer. She was born June 20, 1966 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of the late Orville and Leona (Knebel) Riebold. She married Susan Borrenpohl October 15, 2011 in Belleville. She survives. Besides her wife, Leann is survived by three sisters: Candace (John Williams) Hayes, Heather (Doug) Doan and Sherry (Jim Zerfowski) Crist; her biological parents, Claudia Caldwell and Paul (Linda) Caldwell; and her brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Wayne (Janis) Borrenpohl, Terry (Mary) Borrenpohl, Jerry (Rita) Borrenpohl, Don (Darla) Borrenpohl, Ron (Sandy) Borrenpohl and Bruce Borrenpohl. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, June Carter and Jo Jo. Leann worked as a Para Professional, Student Aide at Belleville Township High School East. She had a love of photography and was a very talented artist. She enjoyed repurposing old items; and loved the music of Wilco and Indigo Girls. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com . Kalmer Service: A Celebration of Leann's Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Winegarten (under the tent), 1780 E. State Rt. 15 in Belleville. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019