Leanna Moellering
1924 - 2020
Leanna Moellering
July 4, 1924 - November 27, 2020
Maryville, Illinois - Leanna S. Moellering, age 96 of Maryville, IL, born July 4, 1924 in Maryville, IL, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville, IL.
Leanna married Walter Moellering on June 14, 1947. She was a homemaker, a lifetime member of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, and a member of the former American Legion Auxiliary in Maryville. She enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents, John and Dora (nee Rembka) McCullough; a brother, Gus McCullough; and a cousin, Bob Kelly.
A public graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville with Rev. Katie Jo Bielke officiating. Masks are required to be worn.
Memorials may be made in Leanna's honor to Partners for Pets and will be received at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
