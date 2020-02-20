|
Lee Siegfried II Lee Roy Siegfried II, age 75 died peacefully at home in Leasburg, Missouri on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born March 2, 1944 in San Louis Obispo, California, the son of the late Lee Roy and Ethel Lea (Dial) Siegfried. He attended high school in Lebanon, Illinois. In 1961, Lee joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He retired after 20 years of honorable service. He met and married Barbara (McCoy) Siegfried on January 26, 1975 in El Paso, Texas. They raised 6 children. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Barbara, Daughter Kara Holmes and son in law Kurt Ficker, Son Timothy and daughter in law Annette Holman, Son James and Daughter in law Lauri Holman, son John and daughter in law Kim Holman, daughter Leanne Holman and son in law George Hardester, daughter Christina and son in law Charles Hamilton. Lee was Blessed with eighteen grandchildren and nineteen grandchildren, Aunt Fern Nelson, sister Karen and Brother in law Gerald Delkette, brother Michael and sister in law Anna Siegfried and many other nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Johnny Siegfried and Stepmother Mary Jane Siegfried as well as many other aunts, uncles and relatives that were close to him. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial (573-341-0220). www.rollacremation.com Service: Memorial Services with Full Military Honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11am.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020