Lee Wayne Wallace Lee Wayne Wallace, 78, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 in Maryville, Illinois. He was born June 23rd, 1940 in Granite City, Illinois to Luther and Bessie (Ford) Wallace. He married Ellen Fisse on June 14th, 1969 in Collinsville, Illinois. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ruby Boettcher, Sylvia Wright, and Shirley Davis, brothers, Roger, Luther, Robert, and Morris "Barney" Wallace. He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen, daughters, Lisa (Kim Readmond) Readmond of St. Louis, Missouri and Janice (Paul Friswold) Wallace, sister, Faye Edwards and many nieces, nephews, family, friends and VFW comrades. All will miss Lee's special brand of love and ever-present taking care of what needs to be done. Lee was a proud Union Carpenter by trade, a 60-year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was the Financial Secretary with Collinsville Local 295 for twenty years and Business Representative for Southern Illinois District Council of Carpenters for five years. He retired in 2000. He served valiantly for his country during the Vietnam War and was a Gold Legacy Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lee had a full, second, voluntary career with the VFW. He had a passion for taking care of his fellow veterans and especially for recruiting new members. He contributed significantly to the VFW organization over several decades at the Post, District, Department and National level. He was a Life Member and Past Commander of Caseyville Memorial Post 1117. He was the 14th District Commander for 2016-2017. At the time of his passing, Lee was serving as VFW National Deputy Chief of Staff, the Department of Illinois Assistant Membership Director, the 14th District Legislative Activities Chairman and 2nd year Trustee, and the Caseyville Post 1117 3rd year Trustee. If you are a veteran, Lee would have liked you to consider joining or urge a veteran in your life to join the VFW. He would have told you it's not the price you pay to be a member, it's the price you paid to be eligible. Memorials may be made to the VFW National Home for Children and may be given at the funeral home. https://www.vfwnationalhome.org/give Visitation: will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Will be at 11:00 am Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois with an additional visitation one hour prior to service. Burial with honors will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



