Lemond Clarence "Lee" Collins Sr.
COLLINS SR- Lemond "Lee" Clarence Collins Sr., age 75, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Lee was born on September 18, 1944 in Bollinger County, MO. No formal funeral services. Memorial donations may be given to the family. Donations may be mailed to the Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
