Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lemond's life story with friends and family

Share Lemond's life story with friends and family

COLLINS- Lemond "Lee" Clarence Collins Sr., age 75, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Lee requested to be cremated and to have no formal funeral services. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store