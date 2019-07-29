|
Lena Gamblin Lena Mae Gamblin, 98, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, August 19, 1920 in Thackeray, IL passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Lena Mae was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Belleville and a past member of the Hope Church, Belleville before its closing. She retired from Carroll House Department Store where she was the Manager of Jewelry Department. She graduated from East Side High, Belleville and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose and "FRIENDS" social support program in Troy, IL. Lena Mae loved to play cards and was a member of many card clubs, she enjoyed playing dominos and was always ready to go on a cruise. Most of all she loved her family and the time she spent with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. Gamblin whom she married on May 27, 1943 and he passed away on February 28, 1985; her parents, William Fredrick and Iva Ellen (nee York) Zachman; brother, James L. Zachman and William B. Zachman; a sister, Flora Belle Cressey; and a nephew, William Gamblin. Surviving are her son, William Gamblin of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law, Lois Zachman of Lorida, FL; nieces and nephews, Mary Lena (Ken) Stange of O'Fallon, IL, Margaret E. (Alan) Pigg of Anna, IL, Linda Sue (Scott) Schaul of Round Lake, IL, William J. Zachman of Lorida, FL, Sherry (Carroll) Harrowood of Belleville, IL, Betty J. (Harold) Frobish of Pontiac, IL, Mary Gamblin of Corrnell, IL, and Lawrence (Christie) Gamblin of Bloomington, IL, Steven and James Johnson; many great-nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and many good friends. Memorials may be made to or First United Presbyterian Church of Belleville. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL Funeral: Services will be held 11:30 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Robert Dyer officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 29, 2019