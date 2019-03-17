Lena W. Rust Lena Rust, 94, of Bunker Hill, IL,passed away at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 5:47 pm. She was born June 20, 1924, in Dorsey, IL to William D.Bertels & Minnie Pauline (Johnson) Bertels. She married Edward Rust on August 24, 1947 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, IL. Lena was a farm wife, mother, pianist, organist and cafeteria-worker at Bunker Hill schools. Member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill for over 30 years where she was also a pianist, organist, member of the Lutheran ladies aid society and Women's Missionary League. Lena enjoyed tending to her bountiful garden, reputation for being a good cook, seamstress, quilting, bowling and traveling with family and friends. She is survived by her Husband Edward Rust of Bunker Hill, IL; Son, Kevin (Karen) Rust of Glen Carbon, IL; Daughter, Teresa (Donald) Hancock of St. Louis, MO; Two Grandchildren, Brandyn Rust, Gretchen (David) McGinley; Three Great-Grandchildren, Malachi, Raelynn and Romy McGinley; Brother, Charles (Norma) Bertels; Three Sister-in-law, Marilyn Bertels, Corleen Heuer, Doris Rust; Brother-in-law, Dale (Louella) Rust and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Lena was preceded in death by her Father, William D. Bertels; Mother, Minnie Pauline Bertels; 2 Brothers, Leonard Bertels and Robert Bertels. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements. Service: Friends may call on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church Bunker Hill from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Funeral services are Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, IL with Rev. Brian G. Holle officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill, IL. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill or Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Kravanya Funeral Homes

