1942 - 2020
Lenn Turner Lenn W. Turner, Jr., 77, of Swansea, IL, born Tuesday, August 25, 1942, in Belleville, IL, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence in Swansea, IL. Lenn worked as an Assembly Worker for Chrysler. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Shiloh IL, ABC - American Bowling Congress, and a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenn W., Sr. and mother, Viola, nee Krack, Turner. Surviving are his wife, Sharon, nee Benner, Turner of Swansea, IL; 2 sons, Brad (Michelle) Turner of O'Fallon, IL, LCpl Joel Turner of O'Fallon, IL; granddaughter, Madison Turner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Shiloh United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors. Funeral: Private Graveside Service at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020.
