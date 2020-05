Or Copy this URL to Share

GOOCH - Lennie Lamont Gooch, 50, born August 19, 1969 of East Saint Louis, IL departed this life Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Saint Louis, MO. A Memorial Service will be Friday, May 22, 2020 11am at Officer Funeral Home, P. C. and he will be laid to rest in a niche in The Mount Carmel Cemetery Mausoleum at 1pm Arrngements handled by the OfficersFuneral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store