Lenny Allen Pritz Lenny Pritz, 64, of Boerne, Texas passed away on November 1, 2018. Lenny was born on April 13, 1954 in East St. Louis to Albert Louis Pritz, Jr. and Faye Alberta Pritz. Lenny was a loving, caring, give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of man. He loved to tinker in the garage and with anything that required using his hands. Lenny worked hard his whole life retiring from AT&T after 36 years and loved his family more than anyone could imagine. He was married for 32 years having one daughter and a step-son he claimed as his own. Lenny is survived by his mother, Faye Alberta Pritz, daughter, Courtney Lyn Strickland, granddaughter, Blake Lynn Carter, brother Albert Louis Pritz III and several nieces and nephews. Lenny is preceded in death by his father, Albert Louis Pritz, Jr., sister, Irene Ruth Pritz, step-son, Edward James Hylsky II, and son-in-law, Dustin Harrison Strickland. Sevices: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Lake View Funeral Home. Arrangements handled by Holt & Holt Funeral Hime, Boerne, TX.

