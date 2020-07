ROSE - Lenora Rose passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. Funeral Arrangements: Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meppen on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Burial will be a St Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin, IL. Arrangements handld by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store