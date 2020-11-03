Lenore (Nonie, Lee) Rosenberg Routman
October 27, 2020
Springfield, Illinois - Lenore (Nonie, Lee) Rosenberg Routman, 94, passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 27. She lived with an abundant joy for life and always had a positive attitude.
Lenore was born in Granite City, January 7, 1926 to William and Edith (Joachim) Rosenberg.
Lenore and older sisters Ruth Rosenberg Luckert and Miriam Rosenberg Graff grew up in Granite City - a fact of which they were always so proud. Her grandfather Julius Rosenberg was a past mayor and developed and owned the town's first three-story department store, Rosenbergs.
She attended and graduated from Granite City High School, 1943. She loved attending numerous class reunions over the years.
Her family had a farm in Godfrey overlooking the Mississippi River and her grandparents had a summerhouse on the bluffs called Clifton Terrace. Years later a street by the home was named Rosenberg Lane, in their honor.
She married her true love, Jerome (Jerry) Routman in 1956 and moved to Springfield, Illinois.
Lenore is survived by her daughters, Carol Routman Loewenstein, son-in-law Ralph Loewenstein, of Springfield; Edye Routman Rubnitz, son-in-law Peter Rubnitz of Chicago. Grandchildren Abby Taylor Pfeiffer, Talia Rose Rubnitz, Nicholas Joseph Rubnitz; great-grandchildren Freddy James
Pfeiffer and Henry Keith Pfeiffer; Brother-in-law, Mel Routman; sister-in-law Margaret Schoenfeld, and in later years, a loving companion Stanley Oberman.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edith and William Rosenberg, sisters Ruth Rosenberg Luckert, Miriam Rosenberg Graff and her husband Jerome (Jerry) Routman, 2004.
A private graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois and condolences may be left at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
.