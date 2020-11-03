1/1
Lenore Rosenberg "Nonie, Lee" Routman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenore (Nonie, Lee) Rosenberg Routman
October 27, 2020
Springfield, Illinois - Lenore (Nonie, Lee) Rosenberg Routman, 94, passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 27. She lived with an abundant joy for life and always had a positive attitude.
Lenore was born in Granite City, January 7, 1926 to William and Edith (Joachim) Rosenberg.
Lenore and older sisters Ruth Rosenberg Luckert and Miriam Rosenberg Graff grew up in Granite City - a fact of which they were always so proud. Her grandfather Julius Rosenberg was a past mayor and developed and owned the town's first three-story department store, Rosenbergs.
She attended and graduated from Granite City High School, 1943. She loved attending numerous class reunions over the years.
Her family had a farm in Godfrey overlooking the Mississippi River and her grandparents had a summerhouse on the bluffs called Clifton Terrace. Years later a street by the home was named Rosenberg Lane, in their honor.
She married her true love, Jerome (Jerry) Routman in 1956 and moved to Springfield, Illinois.
Lenore is survived by her daughters, Carol Routman Loewenstein, son-in-law Ralph Loewenstein, of Springfield; Edye Routman Rubnitz, son-in-law Peter Rubnitz of Chicago. Grandchildren Abby Taylor Pfeiffer, Talia Rose Rubnitz, Nicholas Joseph Rubnitz; great-grandchildren Freddy James
Pfeiffer and Henry Keith Pfeiffer; Brother-in-law, Mel Routman; sister-in-law Margaret Schoenfeld, and in later years, a loving companion Stanley Oberman.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edith and William Rosenberg, sisters Ruth Rosenberg Luckert, Miriam Rosenberg Graff and her husband Jerome (Jerry) Routman, 2004.
A private graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois and condolences may be left at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 30, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy, caring thoughts, prayers. Wishing the family: a song in your hearts; a rainbow after the rain; sunshine after the clouds; cherished memories; peace.
Mary von Liski
October 30, 2020
Condolences to the Routman Family. Ann and Dick Hart
Richard Hart
Friend
October 29, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ellen Strauss
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved