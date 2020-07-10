Leo Curcuro Leo Lawrence Curcuro of Cuba, Missouri was born Wednesday, December 1, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois. He left from this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Cuba at the age of 82 after a short battle with cancer. At a young age Leo showed promise of being a star baseball player and even scouted by the Saint Louis Browns Baseball team. As the years went by, horses and the rodeo circuit grabbed his attention and became his passion. Leo showed and trained horses and won several shows including a buckle for "All Around Cowboy" in Collinsville, Illinois. He furthered his career by working at Grant's Farm in St. Louis where he trained horses and cared for the newborn Clydesdales for the August Busch family. He then went on to work at Cahokia Downs Race Track, Cahokia, IL and Fairmount Race Track, Fairmount City, IL where he assisted in the starting gates and also tattooed horses. After retirement Leo found comfort working with homeless shelters. It was not uncommon to see him giving away his shirt or even his coat to those in need even if it was the dead of winter. He sacrificed Thanksgiving meals with family so he could serve those who did not have a family. In his spare time he enjoyed going to Branson, Missouri and Silver Dollar City and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Leo was a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship Church of Cuba, Missouri. Surviving are his daughter, Tammy (Curcuro) and husband Mickey Malone, Justin, Texas; grandson Justin (Tamra) Malone, Bridgeport, Texas; current wife of 40 years, Jeanette (nee Blaylock) Curcuro, Cuba, Missouri; three step-children Tammy (Hicks) Parnell, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Mike Hicks, New York; and Scott Hicks, Rolla;, Missouri; two half-sisters, Hazel (Curcuro) Ludwig and Donna Curcuro of Livingston, Illinois; four nieces, Judy (Curcuro) Fleming, New Douglas, IL; Paula Nunning, IL; Carmen Curcuro-Sandstrom, Boron, CA, Debbie Curcuro, Boston, MA, three nephews, James Curcuro, Newark, CA; Bobby Curcuro, Boston, MA; Brian Nunning, St. Louis, MO; step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents William Francis and Carmen Catherine (nee Joshu) Curcuro; a grandson Michael Paul Malone; sister, Ann Marie (Curcuro) Nunning; 4 brothers, William F., Jr., Louis A., James J. and Jerry S. Curcuro, and half-brother, Forrest Curcuro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store