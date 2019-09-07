|
Leo Desmond Retired USAF CMSgt. Leo G. Desmond, 87, of Belleville, IL, born May 22, 1932, in Weymouth, MA, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Desmond was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. He served his country for 29 years in the United States Air Force. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, David F. Sr. and Annie E., nee Welch, Desmond; five brothers, Timothy A. Desmond, David F. Desmond, John J. Desmond, Charles H. Desmond, and Richard J. Desmond; and two sisters, Mildred E. Nardo and Dorothy A. Lennon. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Ann, nee Rappa-Torelli, Desmond, whom he married on March 16, 1969; four sons, Leo D. Jr. (Patricia) Desmond of Florida, Anthony J. (Gail) Torelli of Ohio, Stephen J. (Lory) Torelli of New York, and Joseph A. Torelli of Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Melissa, Elizabeth Matthew, Andrew, Amber, and Gina; and five great-grandchildren, John, Liam, Emily, Shawn, and Ella. The family wishes to thank HSHS Hospice for the care given to Leo. Memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Lewis & Clark Council or to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Military honors will be performed at 9:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating. Private family burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019