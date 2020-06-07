HILL- Leo Edward Hill, 86, of Sparta, IL, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Public visitation will be held at Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.



