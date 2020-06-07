Leo Edward Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILL- Leo Edward Hill, 86, of Sparta, IL, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Public visitation will be held at Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home - Sparta
111 West Main Street
Sparta, IL 62286
618-443-2139
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved