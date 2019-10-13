|
Leo Fulbright Leo W. Fulbright, 92, of Highland, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Leo was born on January 8, 1927, in Marble Hill, Missouri, to a small farming family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and six brothers and sisters. He later joined the U. S. Army and served in the 103rd Infantry Division of the European Theater of Operations during WW II. Leo retired from the Army in 1965 with 22 years of service. Leo earned his Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star among other awards during his meritorious service. Overseas he met his wife, Hannelore M. Fulbright. Leo was a devoted husband, father to his two sons, Leo and David, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved gardening, walks, fishing, going to church, and enjoyed all of the little pleasures life had to offer. Leo never missed a chance to make someone smile or stop and chat and he always put others' needs above his own. He will be dearly missed by his family and everyone who had the pleasure to know him. Memorials may be made to the USO or Donor's choice. Visitation: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland. Service: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL with Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Highland, IL. burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019