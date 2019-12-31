Home

Leo Kohler Jr. Obituary
Leo Kohler Jr. Leo A. Kohler Jr., 87, of Waterloo, IL, passed away December 29, 2019, at Cedarhurst in Waterloo, IL. He was born September 3, 1932, in E. St. Louis, IL. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Shirley Ann, nee Huller, Kohler; three sons Gary (Michelle) Kohler of Fults, Scott (Joan) Kohler of Waterloo, and Craig Kohler of Waterloo; five grandchildren Lance, Justin, Sam, Ben, and Gracie; a sister Jean (Willard) Schutt; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Leo is preceded in death by his parents Leo F. & Ardel (nee Eichelmann) Kohler. He graduated Waterloo High School in 1950 and then served in the US Army and was discharged January 17, 1955. Leo was a lifelong farmer in Monroe County. He attended St. Mary Church in Valmeyer, was a trustee for the Valmeyer Fire Protection District and a founding member of the C & W Cooperative.Leo enjoyed a good baseball, basketball, or soccer game and a good auction. He enjoyed collecting antiques especially cast-iron implement seats. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: or National Visitation: will be held from 4pm to 8pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Quernheim Funeral Home and again from 9am-9:30am Friday, January 3, 2019. Funeral: Mass 10am Friday, January 3, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, IL Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019
