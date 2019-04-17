Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Kramper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Kramper

Obituary Flowers

Leo Kramper Obituary
LEO KRAMPER- Leo Robert Kramper,82, of St.Libory, passed away on Apr. 15, 2019. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Apr. 22, 2019 and from 9-11 amApr. 23, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL. A prayer service will be heldat 4 pm Apr. 22, 2019at the church. A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Apr. 23, 2019. Burial will follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery, St. Libory, IL. Arr. are under the care of Moll Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.