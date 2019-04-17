|
|
|
LEO KRAMPER- Leo Robert Kramper,82, of St.Libory, passed away on Apr. 15, 2019. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Apr. 22, 2019 and from 9-11 amApr. 23, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL. A prayer service will be heldat 4 pm Apr. 22, 2019at the church. A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Apr. 23, 2019. Burial will follow in St. Liborius Catholic Cemetery, St. Libory, IL. Arr. are under the care of Moll Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
