Resources More Obituaries for Leo Kramper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leo Kramper

Obituary Flowers Leo Krampers Leo Robert Kramper,82, of St.Libory, born Apr. 8, 1937 in St. Libory, peacefully passed awayon Monday, Apr. 15, 2019. He was surrounded by his devoted wife and his four loving children. Leo was an auctioneer who owned and operated both the Leo R Kramper Auction Service and Kramper-Brown & Son Auction Management since 1960. Leo served on the St. Clair County Board of Supervisors from 1963 to 1971, and was Township Supervisor of the Fayetteville Township from 1963 to 2001. Leo farmed and raised beef cattle. He also served in the U.S. Army. Leo was a lifelong member of the St. Liborius Catholic Church, serving as an active Choir member and a dedicated Cemetery coordinator. He held membership and leadership positions in the St. Libory American Legion Post No. 683 andwas a member of the Marissa Masonic Lodge 881. For more than 50 years, he belonged to the Catholic Knights And Ladies of Illinois; as well as the St. Clair County Farm Bureau. And finally, he would want to be remembered as a lifelong Republican. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mathilda (nee Lange) Kramper; a brother, Andrew A. Kramper; a sister in law, Marian Kramper; four nephews, Dean Kramper (godchild), Ronald Wennemann, Jeffrey Kramper, and Patrick Sales; and two brothers-in-law, Ralph Rakers and Melvin Luebbers. Leo and LaVerne Helen (nee Kozuszek) Kramper were married during a snow storm on Feb. 21, 1963 by Reverend Emil Maziarz. LaVerne sadly survives Leo along with their four children, Lisa and Bryan Bailey of Mission, KS, Lesley and Ken Coplen of Millstadt, IL, Lori and Manuel Roman of Mexico City, Mexico, and Lyle and Alexandra Kramper of Gainesville, FL; eight grandchildren,Dana Theresa Bailey, Dorian Josey Bailey, Liam Peyton Bailey, Kennedy Lynne Coplen, Matthew Leo Coplen, Chloe Sofia Roman, Olivia Josee Roman, and Leo Thomas Kramper. He is also survived by three sisters; Helen Rakers of Belleville, IL, Clara Luebbers of St. Peters, MO, and Loretta (Ray) Wennemann of Belleville, IL; a brother, Maurice (Carol) Kramper of Highland, IL.; two sisters-in-law, Marcella Lee of Columbia, IL and Patricia (David) Schuette of Marissa, IL; godchildren, Mark Luebbers, and Amy (Rakers) Fogle, and multiple nieces and nephews. Leo lived a full and rich life with few regrets. Euchre was his beloved card game. Home cooking and cold beer gave him daily enjoyment. He read multiple newspapers every day. He was the kind of person who really enjoyed meeting and talking to new people. He was a devoted member of the St. Libory community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of all other gifts memorials can be made to the St. Liborius Cemetery Fund; or the https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org . Condolences can be made to the family at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be 4 to 8 pmMonday, Apr. 22, 2019 and from 9 to 11 amTuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 at the St. Liborius Catholic Church, St. Libory, IL. A prayer service will be heldat 4 pm and a Masonic Service held at 8 pm on Monday, Apr. 22, 2019at the church. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11 am Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 withFather Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. Liborius.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.