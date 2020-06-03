Leo Martens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTENS- Leo Martens of Venedy, IL departed this life in the Extended Care Unit of the Washington County Hospital in Nashville, IL on Monday, June 1, 2020. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, a private family service will be held at the St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy. Military graveside rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 233 and The Sons of the Legion post both in Okawville, IL. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved