MARTENS- Leo Martens of Venedy, IL departed this life in the Extended Care Unit of the Washington County Hospital in Nashville, IL on Monday, June 1, 2020. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, a private family service will be held at the St. Salvator Lutheran Church in Venedy. Military graveside rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 233 and The Sons of the Legion post both in Okawville, IL. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.



