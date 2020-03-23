|
|
Leo Thierry Leo Albert Thierry, age 91, of O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of St. Louis, Mo., born June 6, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born and raised in St. Louis, Leo and his family were longtime residents of the Gurney Court neighborhood. Leo served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Korean War era. Leo was a proud employee of General Motors for 25 years. He married his childhood sweetheart, the former Dorothy Mueller, and was especially proud that after 50 years of marriage, his wife's family finally proclaimed him an "Honorary Mueller." She preceded him in death this past August. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Linda Hansen. He is survived by sons Richard (partner Debra Kionka) Thierry of O'Fallon, Ill., and Joseph (Sharon) Thierry of O'Fallon, Mo.; grandchildren Nathan Hansen, Alexander and Samantha Thierry, Kristen Smart, Allisan (Dennis) Stephens, Tim Quinn, and Carrie Winn; great- grandchildren Riley Hansen and Leonardo Impellizzeri; sister Evelyn Vasalinda; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden, one of Leo and Dorothy's favorite places. In the absence of a public funeral service, sharing memories and offering condolences is more important than ever. Please do so at www.wfh-ofallon.com Service: Unfortunately, due to public health concerns, all funeral services will be private. Leo will be laid to rest with Dorothy at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2020