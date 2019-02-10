Leon C. Jilek Leon Jilek, 92, of Naples, Florida passed away on February 6, 2019. Leon was born to Charles and Mary (Stifel) Jilek on September 14, 1926 in Granite City Il. He was preceded in death by his wife, June K. Zoschak, his parents, and his sisters Bernice Jilek, Gladys Strackeljahn and Eugenia Stanfill. Leon was a member of the US Army during WW2 and of the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He married June on September 6, 1952. Leon and June grew up in Granite City, IL. They lived in Belleville, IL, Pittsburg, PA and then settled in Naples, FL in 1989 after his retirement from National Steel Corporation. June and Leon were very active in their community of Countryside where they served on numerous committees, played many rounds of golf and many hands of bridge. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Joseph C. Wasser of Highland, IL; grandchildren Christi (Randy) Cook, Angi Ward, Joe (Connie) Wasser; and great grandchildren Joe, Lucas, Amber, Kaylee. Service: A Memorial Mass will be held on February 28 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton, Naples. Visitation: Friends and family are invited to join Joe and Lee Ann to celebrate Leon at Countryside Clubhouse following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105

