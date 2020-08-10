1/1
Leon Rudolph
Leon Rudolph Leon E. Rudolph, 88, of East St. Louis, IL, born February 14, 1932 in Paducah, KY, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO. Leon was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, former member of First Southern Baptist Church in Centreville, IL and owner/ operator of Centreville Sewer Service. He was preceded in death by his father, Sammie Rudolph; mother Afa (Mickie) Bumpous, nee Peyton; sister, Carolyn (Lester) Lewis. Surviving are his wife, Barbara, nee Loucks; children, Steve (Kathy) Rudolph, Fred (Sara) Rudolph, Tina (Todd) Busche, Susan (Scott) Evans, Jeanne (Mike) Chilton, Melissa (Gregg) Edwards, Kabir Houston, John Houston; 29 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. He was a beloved uncle, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: service on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12 Noon with Reverend Gene Longo and Reverend Gene Spurgeon officiating. A private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will follow.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 10, 2020.
