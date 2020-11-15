Leona A. Dollinger
April 8, 1931 - November 11, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Leona A. "Tootie" Dollinger, age 89, of Highland and formerly of Trenton, entered into rest Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland.
She was born April 8, 1931, in Troy, to the late Ethel Alta, nee Cline, and John O. Smith.
She married Oscar Weil, Jr. April 15, 1949, at First United Methodist Church in Trenton; he preceded her in death April 20, 1989. She married Daniel Dollinger April 12, 1991, at Friedens United Church of Christ in Troy; he survives in Trenton.
In addition to her husband Daniel, Tootie is survived by her children, Linda (Tom) Peppenhorst of Trenton, Peg (Larry) Richter of Trenton, Neal (Cheri) Dollinger of Roscoe, and Jill Dollinger of Chicago; grandchildren, Kim (Lonie) Poettker, Stacy Trame, Josh (Kristy) Dollinger, and Kali (Matt) Gray; great-grandchildren, Fallon and Travis Oglesby and Jaxon and Kolton Dollinger; great-great-grandchild, Trace Oglesby; and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Dolores Smith of Edwardsville, Gary and Judy Dollinger of Greenville, and Roberta Dollinger of Morton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Oscar; son John Weil; brothers, Dale Smith and Robert Smith; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Donna Smith, Vera and Homer Lee, Lester Weil, and Robert Dollinger; mother-in-law and father-in-law Ella and Oscar Weil, Sr.; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Elma and Irwin Dollinger.
Tootie retired from Jim's Formal Wear, where she was employed for 19 years. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden and Edwardsville American Legion Post 199. Tootie enjoyed traveling, rock collecting, bowling, playing bingo, and gardening. She was a people person who loved her family and loved life. Her life, which included preexisting health conditions, was cut shorter by a virus that shows no mercy when it strikes. Tootie would want her family and friends to stay safe, to wear a mask, and to raise a glass and think of her.
Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Funeral Service will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Interment will be in Trenton Cemetery. To ensure safety, masks must be worn a both the visitation and the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials may be made to Faith Care Center Activity Fund or Western Clinton County Senior Services (WCCSS) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 N. 5th St., Breese, IL 62230).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com