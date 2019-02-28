LEONA A. (ANSTEDT) KILIAN Leona A. Kilian,86, of Mascoutah, IL, born Dec. 25, 1932 in Mascoutah Twp., IL died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Leona was the former owner and president of Kilian Corp. and Asphalt Sales and Products, Inc. until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, Zonta International, St. Ann's Altar Sodality and Holy Childhood Mother's Club. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene F. and Clara M., nee Haas, Anstedt, her husband, Donald E. Kilian whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on July 9, 1954 and who died Aug. 12, 1981 and a brother, Robert Anstedt. Surviving are her children, Susan (Michael) Graul of Swansea, IL, James Kilian of Swansea, IL, Joan Kilian (Kurt Niehoff) of St. Louis, MO, Kenneth (Connie) Kilian of Belleville, IL, Jeffrey (Susan) Kilian of Belleville, IL; 16 grandchildren, Meagan, Jessica and Timothy Graul, Bridgette Kilian, Olivia Kilian and fianc‚ Liam Mackay, Katherine and Ellen Kilian, Todd (Megan) Cook, Elizabeth (Nick) Watts, Matthew (Jaimie) Cook, Cory Kilian, Kevin (Heidi) Kilian, Jamie Kilian, Lauren (Steve) Braun, Scott Kilian and fianc‚ Jessica Riess, Jackie Kilian; 14 great-grandchildren ; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Anstedt, Scheron Boker; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Special thanks to the staff of Silver Creek Assisted Living and her individual caregivers. Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign, 104 N. Independence, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. A prayer service will be held at 4 PM Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: Mass will be held 10 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.



