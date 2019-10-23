|
Leona "June" Meyer Leona "June" Meyer, nee Holloway, 78, of Smithton, IL, born July 13, 1941, in Wanette, OK, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Meyer was a former employee of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL, starting her career there in 1973. She attended Belleville Township High School. June enjoyed many years of cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was a proud member Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale L. Meyer; her parents, Thomas and Daisy, nee Wall, Holloway; and three brothers, Jerry Holloway, Thomas Holloway, Jr., and Leonard Holloway, in infancy. Surviving are a son, Wade Anthony (Stacey) Meyer of DeSoto, MO; four stepchildren, Cindy (Greg) Giertz of Mansfield, IL, Kevin (Rhonda) Meyer of St. Libory, IL, Julie (Rich) Parker of Smithton, IL, and Eric (Christina) Meyer of Smithton, IL; a brother, Gary (Robin) Holloway of Belleville, IL; a sister, Linda (Norma) Whipkey of Greenville, SC; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Holloway of Durham, NC, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including a very special niece, Brandy (Rusty) Schmitt of Swansea, IL. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019