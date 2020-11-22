Leona Rodak
August 3, 1932 - November 18, 2020
Mt. Pulaski, Illinois - Leona F. "Lee" Rodak, nee Lee, age 88, of Mt. Pulaski, IL formerly of Swansea, IL, born on August 3, 1932 in Denver, CO, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Leona retired after 31 years as a Staff Development Instructor with St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was the past President of St. Elizabeth's Hospital Auxiliary, former member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church and Mother's Club. Leona was a Eucharistic Minister for the Ministry for the Sick and Aged in Diocese of Belleville, and in Pastoral Care at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Rodak, who died on October 30, 2001; her parents, Fred E. and Stella F, nee Jones, Lee; her sister, Verna Fletcher; and her brother, Edwin D. Lee.
She is survived by her children, Edward J. (Debra) Rodak of Loveland, CO, and Deborah (Thomas) Walsh of Athens, IL; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
Visitation will be private for family only.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Bill McGee officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.