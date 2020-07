Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER - Leonard A. Butler, Colonel, USAF, retired, age 80, of O'Fallon, IL., passed away July 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon. Burial arrangements are pending at Arlington National Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon.



