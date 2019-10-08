|
Leonard DeClue Leonard W. DeClue Sr., 84, of Swansea, IL, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Leonard was born March 23, 1935 in Cadet, MO. His hobbies include bowling, playing cards, golfing, fishing, and was a former member of the Elks. Leonard worked for 40+ years at Ralston Purina and retired as an operations manager. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Kay DeClue; parents, Walter and Sadie (nee Torrence) DeClue; and siblings, Donald "Butch" DeClue and Rose Mary Campbell. Surviving are his children, Denise (Richard) Rowley of Florissant, MO, Leonard (Debbie) DeClue Jr. of St. Charles, MO, David (Jen) DeClue of Hazelwood, MO, and Janis (Jack) Swank of New Baden, IL; siblings, Benard DeClue of Potosi, MO, Robert (Carroll) DeClue of St. Charles, MO, and Catherine "Kitty" Haley of Florissant, MO; grandchildren, David (Katie) DeClue, Sara (Chad) Gibbs, Brandon DeClue, and Dillon DeClue, all of St. Charles, MO; and great-grandchildren, Jaedyn Gibbs, Jocelyn Gibbs, Zoey DeClue, and Harper DeClue. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Jack Swank officiating. Private burial will be held at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019