Leonard Diveley Leonard John Diveley, Jr., 62, of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 2, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Touchette Regional Hospital. Leonard was a retired carpenter and all around handyman. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his children. His children will always cherish the adventures that he would take them on. His big desire was 'to show his children the world". He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Margaret, nee Decker, Diveley, Sr. Surviving are his children, Angela (Dan) Little of Belleville, IL, Laura (Neal) Jackson of Carbondale, IL, and Samuel (Brittany Brinkmann) of Dupo, IL; five brothers, Michael, Virgil, John (Toni), and Gary (Mary), Diveley, all of Cahokia, IL and Brian (Michelle) Diveley of Millstadt, IL; two sisters, Karen (Steve) Reese of St. Louis, MO and Marsha (Shawn) Dunn of Troy, IL; six grandchildren, Nathan, Devin, and Aiden Little and Oliver, Ruby, and Reid Jackson. Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews which he adored so much and his many cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 31, 2019