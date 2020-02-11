Home

Leonard Garcia Sr. Obituary
Leonard Garcia Sr Leonard Albert Vincent Garcia, Sr., 69, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 7, 1950 in Monte Vista, CO, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Leonard was a retired maintenance worker from numerous schools. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances, nee Mansanares, Garcia; a brother, Paul Garcia and a sister, Karen Garcia. Surviving are his wife, Becky Garcia, nee Dykes; sons and daughter, Donovan (Jessica) Garcia, Deon (Janeen) Garcia, Dana Garcia (Joe Lucreo) and Leonard (Kathrin) Garcia, Jr. all of Denver, CO and Michael Garcia of Collinsville, IL; fourteen grandchildren; a great grandchild; brothers and sisters, Donald (Dee Dee) Garcia of Collinsville, IL, Lillian Espinoza of Pueblo, CO, Rudy (Sue) Garcia of Pueblo, CO, Denise Souders of Delta, CO and Velma Garcia of Collinsville, IL. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020
