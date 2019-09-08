Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Leonard McGehee Obituary
Leonard McGehee Leonard J. McGehee, 67, of O'Fallon, IL, born Thursday, December 13, 1951, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. Leonard worked as a Financial Advisor for Hilliard Lyons in O'Fallon, IL. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, nee McEvilly, McGehee; parents, Leonard and Dolores, nee Schlatweiler, McGehee. Surviving are his 3 children, Jenny (Matt) Fisher of Grand Forks, ND, John (Susan) McGehee of Signal Mountain, TN, Mike (Kristy) McGehee of Belleville, IL 6 grandchildren, Emily and Sara Fisher, Patrick and Christopher McGehee, Collin and Mason McGehee; sister, Deborah Luther of Smithton, IL, numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: A Gathering will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Private interment.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
