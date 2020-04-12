|
Leonard Meyer Leonard J. Meyer, 88, of Marissa, IL, born Wednesday, August 19, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Marissa, IL. Leonard retired from the U.S.D.A. as a Meat Inspector and was Past President of the Local Union. He was a member of St. Liborious Catholic Church in St. Libory, IL and Lifetime member of the N.R.A. and American Legion. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his son, Leonard Meyer Jr.; granddaughter, Jaime Lynn Markus; grandson, Michael Meyer Jr.; parents, Theodore and Alvira, nee Wagner, Meyer; brothers, Norbert, Theodore and John Meyer. Surviving are his children, Gary (Jolene) Meyer of New Baden, IL, Brenda (Larry) Santel of Albers, IL, Tina (Ronny) Markus of Alvaton, KY, Karen Meyer of Albers, IL, Michael Meyer of Hoffman, IL, Lisa Straeter of Albers, IL, John (Kawalin) Meyer of Belleville, IL, Patrick Meyer of South County, MO; brother, Albert Meyer of Wickenburg, AZ; grandchildren, Gary Jr., Cassandra, Hanna, Haley, Kelly, Keith, Kyle, Kraig, Kasey, Mandy, Jared, Corey, Lyndsie, Garrett, Colin, Joshua, Curt, Kelsey, Kirstie, Colby, Patrick Jr., Desarai, and Tanner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or SmileTrain.org Private Graveside Service was held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020