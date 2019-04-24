Home

LEONARD VENTIMIGLIA- Leonard A. Ventimiglia, 73, passed away at 7:50 pm Monday, April 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Paul Nguyen OMV celebrant. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019
