|
|
Leonard Vogt Leonard William Vogt, 98, of Red Bud died on Monday, February 3, 2020. In 1946 Mr. Leonard Vogt became the first Vocational Agriculture teacher at Red Bud High School. He was a field man for the Lincoln Farm Management Services and served as a Farm Loan Officer at First National Bank in Red Bud. Leonard enjoyed spending time working on the family farm with his father-in-law and son. For 30 years he filed numerous tax returns for families in the Red Bud area through his tax service. Leonard served St. John's Lutheran Church by holding several offices in the parish and leading Sunday School classes. He was a 4-H leader, a member of the Red Bud Lions Club, Post 6632, and the Randolph County Farm Bureau. Leonard was a World War II Army veteran who served from 1943 - 1946. During the war he was a staff sergeant in the South Pacific. He was born on December 1, 1921 in Joppa, Illinois to August and Mathilda nee Sielbeck Vogt. He married Norma Hanebutt on December 27, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Red Bud and she survives. Surviving, besides his wife, are: his children, Michael (Nancy) Vogt of Waterloo, IL, Barbara (Kevin) Jubera of Avon, CO, and Mark (Shirley) Vogt of Red Bud; seven grandchildren, Blake (Sandy) Vogt, Andrew Vogt, Paul Vogt, Elizabeth Jubera, Matthew (Julie) Jubera, Bethany (Chris) Kazmierczak, and John (Heather) Vogt; ten great-grandchildren, Max, Hunter, Evelyn, Petra, Mason, Jacob, Heidi, Gabriel, Veronica, and Leonardo; two sisters, Anna Nilsson of Ames, IA and Verna Kruse of Havana, IL; one sister-in-law, Doris Vogt of Metropolis, IL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul Vogt, two brothers in law, Jim Nilsson and Fred Kruse. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or school . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 and at St. John's Lutheran Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 morning from 10:00 - 10:45. His funeral service will be at 11:00 at the church with a military graveside service and burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Bud, IL. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020