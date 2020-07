Or Copy this URL to Share

CORBETT- Leonard W. Corbett, 64, born August 4, 1955 of East Saint Louis, Illinois departed this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Collinsville, Illinois. Drive Through Viewing will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Officer Funeral Home, P. C. Service by Officer FH.



