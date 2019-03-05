|
|
|
LEROY DUKE DUQUETTE- LeRoy Duquette, Jr., 74, of New Athens, IL; passed away on March 3, 2019. Friends may call at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on March 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019
