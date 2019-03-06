LeRoy "Duke" Duquette LeRoy Duquette, Jr., 74, of New Athens, IL; born on October 9, 1944 in San Antonio, TX; passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. Mr. Duquette was a retired rural route mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was a United States Army veteran. Duke liked cars and going to car shows. He enjoyed playing darts and shooting pool. He liked football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Duke made friends wherever he went and would never hesitate to help anyone. He was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Gertrude, nee Gamez, Duquette, Sr. One brother Gilbert Duquette. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Ellen, nee Dillow, Duquette whom he married on December 17, 1966 in Belleville, IL. His children LeRoy (Dawn) Duquette III of New Athens, IL; Michael (Kara) Duquette of Muncie, IN; Dena (David) Kathriner of Durant, OK; Monica (Mark) Carrasco of Pottsboro, TX; Christopher "Chachi" (Nicole) Duquette of New Athens, IL. Sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Four brothers Juan Duquette; Bobby Gamez; Richard Carrero; Jeffrey Carrero. One sister Jennifer Carrero. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.heilschuessler.com Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Association. Visitation: Friends may call at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:00pm) and on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral: A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. A luncheon will follow the burial at The Nail at 400 South Johnson Street in New Athens, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary