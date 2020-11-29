Leroy J. Huskamp
February 1, 1936 - November 22, 2020
Fairmont City, Illinois - Leroy J. Huskamp, age 84, of Fairmont City, IL, born on February 1, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 of Covid-19 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab Center.
Leroy graduated from Assumption High School in 1956. He was the Co-Caption of the Assumption Pioneers Football Team. Leroy loved hunting, fishing, his vegetable gardens, watching western movies, and loved telling jokes, sometimes even decent ones. He was John Wayne's biggest fan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Huskamp; his grandchildren, Justin Markezich and Taylor Markezich; his parents, Rudolph and Stella, nee Bertels, Huskamp; and his sister, Viola Lett.
He is survived by his wife, Geri Huskamp; his children, Sharon Wagner of Troy, IL, Shelly Huskamp of St. Charles, MO, Leroy (Sherry) Huskamp, Jr., of Granite City, IL; and Christopher (Patty) Huskamp of Pontoon Beach, IL; his grandchildren, Adam (Angelika) Huskamp, Michael Huskamp, James Huskamp, Brent Huskamp, Kayla Huskamp, Nicholas Huskamp, and Danielle Hoernschemeyer; and his sisters, Margaret Marler of Fairmont City, IL and Gloria Jacobi of Troy, IL. Leroy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Feeding America or to the local food banks.
Per Leroy's wishes, he was cremated and there will be no funeral services.