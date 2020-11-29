1/1
Leroy J. Huskamp
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy J. Huskamp
February 1, 1936 - November 22, 2020
Fairmont City, Illinois - Leroy J. Huskamp, age 84, of Fairmont City, IL, born on February 1, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 of Covid-19 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab Center.
Leroy graduated from Assumption High School in 1956. He was the Co-Caption of the Assumption Pioneers Football Team. Leroy loved hunting, fishing, his vegetable gardens, watching western movies, and loved telling jokes, sometimes even decent ones. He was John Wayne's biggest fan.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Huskamp; his grandchildren, Justin Markezich and Taylor Markezich; his parents, Rudolph and Stella, nee Bertels, Huskamp; and his sister, Viola Lett.
He is survived by his wife, Geri Huskamp; his children, Sharon Wagner of Troy, IL, Shelly Huskamp of St. Charles, MO, Leroy (Sherry) Huskamp, Jr., of Granite City, IL; and Christopher (Patty) Huskamp of Pontoon Beach, IL; his grandchildren, Adam (Angelika) Huskamp, Michael Huskamp, James Huskamp, Brent Huskamp, Kayla Huskamp, Nicholas Huskamp, and Danielle Hoernschemeyer; and his sisters, Margaret Marler of Fairmont City, IL and Gloria Jacobi of Troy, IL. Leroy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Feeding America or to the local food banks.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Per Leroy's wishes, he was cremated and there will be no funeral services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved