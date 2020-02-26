Home

Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home
1340 W Market St
Red Bud, IL 62278
(618) 282-2244
Leroy J. Wiegard


12/17/1935 - 02/16/2020
Leroy J. Wiegard Obituary
WIEGARD - Leroy J. Wiegard, 84, of Red Bud, IL, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, IL. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red, Bud, IL. Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at; St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, IL, with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer offiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Randolph County Care Center, Hospice of Southern Illinois or Family Choice. Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
