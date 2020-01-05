|
Leroy Jones Leroy Dean Jones, 88 of Waterloo, IL., formerly of Cahokia, IL. Born November 8, 1931 in Morley, MO., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Mercy South in St. Louis, MO. Dean was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, IL. He retired from Peerless Premier Stove Co. in Belleville, IL. A member of the free Masons. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen E. Jones; his parents, Ernie and Bertha Jones; and a brother, James Jones. Surviving are his wife, Carroll Arras-Jones, nee Hampton; his children, Carmen (Andy) McKinley of Franklin, TN., Clark (Katina) Arras of Imperial, MO., and Guy Arras of Republic, MO; six grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. Dean was also a dear , uncle, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to or America . Service: A Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Rd., Columbia, IL. and on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020