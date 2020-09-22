Leroy Mahlman

Leroy J. Mahlman Leroy J. Mahlman, 84, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Leroy was born June 9, 1936 in Belleville, IL. He was an electrician with Monsanto for 30 years. Leroy enjoyed playing golf and watching sports, especially his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. In his free time he liked tinkering with things and found joy in spending time with his grandchildren. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Anita (nee Gansman) Mahlman; wife, Carolyn Mahlman nee Gray; brother, Arthur Mahlman; nephew, William Mahlman; and mother-in-law, Helen Gray. Leroy is survived by his children, Laurie (Mike) Phillips of Lebanon, IL and David (Raylene) Lindley of Waterloo, IL; grandchildren, Ashley (Dennon) Missey of Trenton, IL, April Phillips (Chad Hembree) of Arnold, MO, Allison Phillips (David Johnson) of Belleville, IL, Lexie Phillips of Lebanon, IL, Amanda (Brian) Sashankar of O'Fallon, IL, Rebecca (Rick) Hansen of Waterloo, IL, and Jacob Lindley (Danielle Preyor) of Belleville, IL; great-grandchildren, Savanah, Mason, Jase, Lukas, Kade, Savanna, Ryleigh, Skylar, Laila, Isaiah, and Amir; brother-in-law, Robert (Roberta) Gray; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Bill) Bowen, Cheri Gray, and Kathy (Jim) DeFranco; niece, Denise Mahlman; great- niece, Savannah Mahlman; and many cousins. The family of Mr. Mahlman would like to extend a huge thank you to Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO who made our dad's last days special for both him and our family. Memorials may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Memorial Service: will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Darren McCormick officiating.