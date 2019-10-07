Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral
Belleville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cathedral
Belleville, IL
Leroy Weck


1933 - 2019
Leroy Weck Leroy J. Weck, 86, of Belleville, IL, born July 26, 1933, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Weck worked as a Belleville Police Officer and retired after 19 years of dedicated service to the community. He was an instructor and program coordinator for Emergency Medical Technician and Emergency Rescue Technician courses at Belleville Area College. He was instrumental in developing the paramedic programs at Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Belleville Area College and helped many small communities in Southwestern Illinois to train EMTs and develop volunteer ambulance services. He was a first responder instructor for the Police Academy program at Belleville area college. Leroy was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral. He was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. He was the preceded in death by two children in infancy, Jean Marie and Clayton; his parents, George W. and Agnes J., nee Schmittling, Weck; a son-in-law Wayne Nadler; and a brother-in-law, Ron Lauf. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Bernette M., nee Wilderman, Weck, whom he married on May 29, 1956; four sons and two daughters, Mark (Jo Belle) Weck of Umbel, TX, Jim (Debbie) Weck of Freeburg, IL, Mary (Gary) Siebert of Belleville, IL, Bob (Nancy) Weck of Columbia, IL, Tony (Paula Baker) Weck of Belleville, IL, and Jeanine Nadler of New Athens, IL; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; three brothers, Melvin (Sharon) Weck of Freeburg, IL, Jack (Sandy) Weck of Belleville, IL, and David (Jane) Weck of Wheaton, IL; two sisters, Ruth Ann Lauf of Aviston, IL; Mary Ann (Jim) Hosie of Belleville, IL; a sister-in-law Leola Etling. and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Backstoppers. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at George Renner & Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 7, 2019
