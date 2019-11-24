|
Leroy Wilkerson Leroy "Tuffy" Wilkerson, 87 of Cahokia, Illinois, born April 16, 1932 in Fisk, Missouri, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Leroy was retired from TransAmerica Trailer Leasing. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star; the National Defense Service Medal; the United Nations Service Medal; and the Good Conduct Medal. Leroy enjoyed playing his guitar, singing, hunting, and drinking beer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Wilkerson, nee Robinson; a son, Roylee Wilkerson; his parents, Claude and Josephine, nee Waters, Wilkerson; a, daughter-in-law, Deborah Wilkerson and great granddaughter Kaitlyn Bayer; and three brothers, Leon, James Robert, and Jerry Wilkerson. Surviving are his children, Brenda (Ron) Thomas of Cahokia, IL., Linda (Ron) Hooker of Dupo, IL., Glenda (William) Beever of Columbia, IL., Jimmy (Phyllis) Wilkerson of Waterloo, IL., and John Wilkerson of Cahokia, IL; a sister, Shirley Bowen of Dexter, MO; a brother, Larry Wilkerson of Fairfield, IL; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. Leroy was also a loving uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Online condolence's may be expressed at braunfh.com Memorials may be made to the family Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Rd., Columbia, Illinois. Service: Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019